Modi to launch 3 new Vande Bharat trains today
Big travel update: Prime Minister Modi is set to launch three new Vande Bharat Express trains this Sunday from Bengaluru.
These speedy trains will connect Bengaluru-Belagavi, Amritsar-Katra, and Nagpur-Pune—making trips faster and more comfortable.
Plus, the much-awaited Yellow Line of Bangalore Metro Phase-2 is finally opening.
Vaishnaw talks about benefits of new routes
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted how these new routes could seriously cut down travel times for both daily commuters and pilgrims.
The metro expansion means Bangalore's network will now stretch over 96km, helping ease city traffic.
There's also a Vande Bharat Sleeper train coming in September, and the affordable Amrit Bharat Express was praised for making travel easier for everyone.