Modi to launch 3 new Vande Bharat trains today

Vaishnaw talks about benefits of new routes

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted how these new routes could seriously cut down travel times for both daily commuters and pilgrims.

The metro expansion means Bangalore's network will now stretch over 96km, helping ease city traffic.

There's also a Vande Bharat Sleeper train coming in September, and the affordable Amrit Bharat Express was praised for making travel easier for everyone.