Next Article
Fuel prices in India remain unchanged today
No surprises at the pump today—petrol and diesel prices haven't budged.
In Delhi, petrol is still ₹94.72 a liter and diesel is ₹87.62, while Mumbai sees petrol at ₹104.21 and diesel at ₹92.15 per liter.
These rates are updated daily based on global oil trends and currency changes—a system that's been in place since May 2022 due to earlier tax cuts.
Why are fuel prices different across states?
Fuel costs aren't the same everywhere because of a mix of things: international oil prices, exchange rates, plus both central and state taxes.
That's why filling up in Mumbai hits harder than in Delhi.
This blend of market forces and government policies means what you pay at the pump depends a lot on where you live—and helps explain those regional price gaps across India.