Patil naming row: Navi Mumbai airport to be called 'Patil'
A big naming controversy is brewing over the new Navi Mumbai airport.
The Loknete D B Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport All-Party Action Committee—made up of original landowners—has told the Maharashtra government to officially name the airport after Dinkar Balu Patil by September 29, 2025.
If not, they're promising major protests.
The committee says Patil played a key role in securing land rights for locals when Navi Mumbai was developed.
Fight reaches courts, parliament
The fight has reached both courts and Parliament. A local group has filed a case in Bombay High Court, arguing that the government ignored a unanimous state resolution to honor Patil.
MP Suresh Mhatre called this "a fight for the honor of the bhumiputras," while Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur assured talks will happen soon in Delhi to push for Patil's name on the airport.
Now, everyone's waiting for an official decision from the government.