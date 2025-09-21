Man on run for a year arrested at sea

Accused was blending in as a fisherman

Even after police filed charges in August 2024, the accused kept slipping away by moving between locations.

Using tech surveillance, officers traced him to the Namkhana-Kakdwip coast where he'd blended in as a fisherman.

Going undercover themselves, police disguised themselves as fishermen and boarded a local fishing vessel and managed to intercept his boat offshore.

IPS Aasish Maurya praised his team's persistence and careful planning for making this tricky arrest happen.