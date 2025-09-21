Man on run for a year arrested at sea
After a year-long manhunt, Ranaghat Police conducted an undercover operation to arrest a man accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The suspect, wanted since 2024 after a complaint by a 17-year-old's family, was finally caught on a fishing boat about 10km out at sea.
Accused was blending in as a fisherman
Even after police filed charges in August 2024, the accused kept slipping away by moving between locations.
Using tech surveillance, officers traced him to the Namkhana-Kakdwip coast where he'd blended in as a fisherman.
Going undercover themselves, police disguised themselves as fishermen and boarded a local fishing vessel and managed to intercept his boat offshore.
IPS Aasish Maurya praised his team's persistence and careful planning for making this tricky arrest happen.