Next Article
Cyberattack disrupts major European airports; check travel advisory
India
Planning a trip from Delhi to Europe?
Heads up—Delhi Airport just put out a travel advisory because a recent cyberattack has disrupted check-in and boarding systems at several big European airports, including London Heathrow.
If you're flying soon, keep an eye on updates from your airline about possible delays or changes.
Affected airports and airlines
The cyberattack hit a third-party service provider used by airports like Brussels and Berlin.
At Brussels, staff were forced to switch to manual check-ins.
Air India has flagged potential delays at Heathrow and suggests using web check-in if you can.
Brussels Airport says its systems were affected on September 19, 2025, so travelers should double-check flight info and arrive early just in case.