Mumbai traffic at crawl due to heavy rain: What's coming

Mumbai traffic at crawl due to heavy rain Sep 21, 2025

Mumbai's been hit with heavy rain this weekend, and it's caused quite a mess—roads are waterlogged and traffic is moving at a crawl.

The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Sunday, not just for Mumbai but also Thane, Pune, and Raigad.

If you're heading out, it's smart to double-check your route and be extra careful.