Mumbai traffic at crawl due to heavy rain: What's coming
India
Mumbai's been hit with heavy rain this weekend, and it's caused quite a mess—roads are waterlogged and traffic is moving at a crawl.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Sunday, not just for Mumbai but also Thane, Pune, and Raigad.
If you're heading out, it's smart to double-check your route and be extra careful.
Rain expected in parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala
Weather forecasts say the rain isn't stopping anytime soon—expect things to get even wetter from September 27-29 as a low-pressure system moves in.
Besides Mumbai, places like Vidarbha, North Konkan, and Pune could see some intense showers too.
Even parts of Karnataka and Kerala might get hit thanks to another system building up over the Bay of Bengal.