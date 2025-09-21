Pune botanist who lived without electricity for decades passes away

Dr. Sane's life was a beautiful blend of nature and simplicity

Dr. Sane's home in Tambadi Jogeshwari Lane was shared with animals she lovingly called family—dogs, cats, mongooses, and birds.

She once said, "This property belongs to the dogs, cats, mongooses, and birds. I am only a caretaker."

Students admired her kindness and unique way of living; she was often seen riding her Luna moped around town.

Even as street vendors encroached on her space over the years, she remained quietly dedicated to her peaceful life with nature.