Pune botanist who lived without electricity for decades passes away
Dr. Hema Sane, a beloved botanist and professor, passed away on Friday at the age of 85. She spent her life teaching Botany at Abasaheb Garware College and wrote over 30 books.
What really set her apart? For decades, she lived in Pune without electricity, embracing a simple lifestyle by choice.
Dr. Sane's life was a beautiful blend of nature and simplicity
Dr. Sane's home in Tambadi Jogeshwari Lane was shared with animals she lovingly called family—dogs, cats, mongooses, and birds.
She once said, "This property belongs to the dogs, cats, mongooses, and birds. I am only a caretaker."
Students admired her kindness and unique way of living; she was often seen riding her Luna moped around town.
Even as street vendors encroached on her space over the years, she remained quietly dedicated to her peaceful life with nature.