Next Article
Delhi heist worth ₹1.56cr solved; 2 men arrested in Pune
India
Pune and Sangli police cracked a big case, arresting two men linked to the Bhola Jewellers robbery in Delhi.
Disguised as policemen, they stole gold, silver, and cash worth ₹20 lakh—and even kidnapped a shop employee (who was later released in Rajasthan).
Cops also looking for store employee who planned robbery
The suspects—both from Sangli—were recruited by a store employee who actually planned the whole thing.
In a wild move, the mastermind faked his own kidnapping and got dropped off in Rajasthan as part of their plot.
Thanks to some sharp detective work, cops recovered stolen valuables worth ₹1.56 crore and are still looking for anyone else involved.