Indian Railways moves 6,400 tons of apples to Delhi
Indian Railways pulled off a big win for Kashmir's apple growers this September, moving 6,400 tons of apples to Delhi (with initial shipments to Jammu) using parcel trains.
The first shipments left on September 11 and made the journey in record time—one coach reached Delhi in under 21 hours, while another got to Jammu in less than six.
Apples and mustard oil
This speedy train service is a game-changer for Kashmiri farmers, cutting down delivery times compared to road transport.
On September 15, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off an even bigger shipment from Srinagar with eight parcel vans headed to Delhi.
And it's not just apples—over 500 tons of other goods like mustard oil have also been shipped quickly thanks to Northern Railway's efforts to keep supply lines running smoothly despite road issues.