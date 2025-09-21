Indian Railways moves 6,400 tons of apples to Delhi

Apples and mustard oil

This speedy train service is a game-changer for Kashmiri farmers, cutting down delivery times compared to road transport.

On September 15, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off an even bigger shipment from Srinagar with eight parcel vans headed to Delhi.

And it's not just apples—over 500 tons of other goods like mustard oil have also been shipped quickly thanks to Northern Railway's efforts to keep supply lines running smoothly despite road issues.