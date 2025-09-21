Next Article
Haryana to start paddy procurement 9 days early this year
India
Haryana just announced it will start buying paddy from farmers nine days earlier—now on September 22, 2025, instead of October 1.
This change comes after rice millers flagged some serious logistical headaches, and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stepped in to help smooth things out.
Millers get more time to deliver rice
Rice millers now have until June 30, 2025 (instead of March 15) to deliver custom milled rice, matching new Food Corporation of India timelines.
The bonus period is also extended—so anyone delivering by the new deadline stays eligible for a bonus.
Saini says these updates give the milling sector more breathing room and financial relief.