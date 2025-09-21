Next Article
India secures 2 contracts for seabed exploration
India just became the first country to land two contracts for exploring Polymetallic Sulphides (PMS) on the ocean floor, thanks to a new 15-year agreement with the International Seabed Authority (ISA).
This gives India exclusive rights over a huge chunk—10,000 sq km—of the Carlsberg Ridge in the Indian Ocean, leveling up its Deep Ocean Mission and technology development.
Expanding India's deep ocean mission
India's 30-year partnership with ISA means it now holds the world's largest area for PMS exploration—think valuable metals like copper and gold.
Dr. M. Ravichandran from the Ministry of Earth Sciences says these expanded contracts will help India push marine research forward while also protecting underwater ecosystems for everyone's benefit.