India secures 2 contracts for seabed exploration India Sep 21, 2025

India just became the first country to land two contracts for exploring Polymetallic Sulphides (PMS) on the ocean floor, thanks to a new 15-year agreement with the International Seabed Authority (ISA).

This gives India exclusive rights over a huge chunk—10,000 sq km—of the Carlsberg Ridge in the Indian Ocean, leveling up its Deep Ocean Mission and technology development.