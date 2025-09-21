DEA's North Block office shift to begin tomorrow

To keep things safe, nominated nodal officers (undersecretary or section officer level) will personally oversee the packing and unpacking of sensitive files. Staff will check items in private cabins, and packers aren't allowed to use their phones—no sneaky photos here. A private agency will handle all the logistics, with most of the move happening after hours so regular work isn't disrupted.

Central Vista project aims to unite ministries for better teamwork

This shift is just one piece of a ₹20,000 crore plan to bring ministries together under one roof for better teamwork.

Other ministries have already moved into Kartavya Bhawan 3, and even the Prime Minister's Office is set to relocate soon.

The goal? To leave behind scattered old offices and create a more efficient hub for India's government.