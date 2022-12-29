Entertainment

Box office collections: 'Avatar 2' crosses $1B globally

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 29, 2022, 12:14 pm 2 min read

'Avatar 2' has crossed the $1B mark globally

Avatar: The Way of Water is on a minting spree. The sequel of the much-awaited Avatar has been minting considerable money ever since its release with the visual spectacle winning over viewers worldwide. The James Cameron directorial has been earning an average of Rs. 10cr on weekdays, and on weekends the earnings are enormous. In its latest feat, the film has collected $1B globally.

Why does this story matter?

Avatar (2009) is the highest-grossing film in the world, hence the sequel was one of the most awaited films. Viewers were in awe of the first installment since its release.

In India, Avatar 2 was supposed to face competition from Rohit Shetty's Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, but the film fell flat on its face and has not affected the collections of Cameron's film.

North America and global collections

The film surpassed the coveted $1B mark recently. As per reports, the film earned $1.025B worldwide—$317.1M in North America and $712.7M overseas. It reached this milestone in just 14 days. Director James Cameron had earlier mentioned that the film will earn profits when it reaches the $2B mark. As per box office trends, the film will continue to perform well.

Fastest film of 2022 to achieve the feat

In 2022, three films have crossed the $1B mark globally. Top Gun: Maverick joined the club in 31 days, whereas Jurassic World: Dominion took more than 120 days. Avatar 2 is the fastest movie to cross this milestone in 2022. To date, only six films have crossed the $1B mark in the first two weeks of their release.

India box office collection

As per a report on India Today, Avatar 2 earned around Rs. 9.5 crore to 10.5 crore on Wednesday. Trade analysts suggest that the box office collections have been quite steady and the film has earned in double digits, even on weekdays. As per predictions, the film will earn huge on the last weekend of the year and might see an incline too.

More about the film

Avatar 2's star cast includes Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang. The film is bankrolled by 20th Century Studios whereas David Valdes and Richard Baneham are executive producers. In India, the film is available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. The third installment reportedly titled Avatar 3: The Seed Bearer will be tentatively released in 2024.