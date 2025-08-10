Will Kohli, Rohit retire from international cricket after Australia ODIs? 

The future of Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in One Day Internationals (ODIs) is now uncertain. A report by Dainik Jagran has claimed that the Indian team management is not considering them for the 2027 ODI World Cup. This could mean that the upcoming Australia series, in October, might be their last in international cricket. Notably, the duo has already retired from Tests and T20Is.

Transition phase Kohli, Rohit may have to play domestic ODI tournament The report further reveals that the team management is looking to usher in a new era by giving more opportunities to younger players in ODIs. If Kohli and Rohit wish to retain their spots, they may have to play in the domestic ODI tournament (Vijay Hazare Trophy) later this year. This move is aimed at keeping prospective World Cup players in touch with the one-day rhythm.

Farewell series Australia series could be farewell tour for duo The upcoming three-match ODI series in Australia could be more than just another overseas challenge. It could be a farewell tour for both stalwarts, marking the end of their journey in international cricket. The emotional weight of this series would be immense as it would mean an international retirement for the duo from ODIs.

Future planning Selectors focusing on younger players Behind the scenes, the selectors are reportedly focusing on younger players. The depth in India's white-ball talent pool has never been richer, with a younger core already knocking on the door. This is all part of building a squad for the 2027 World Cup and identifying combinations early, which inevitably leads to discussions about transition.

Past decisions Kohli, Rohit previously retired from T20Is and Tests Kohli and Rohit have already shown they can retire from formats on their own terms. They announced their simultaneous retirements from T20Is in June last year and from Tests in May this year. The Australia tour begins on October 19 in Perth, followed by games in Adelaide and Sydney.

Leadership shift Potential captaincy change on the cards With the potential retirement of Kohli and Rohit from ODIs, there could also be a change in captaincy. India's newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill is already being tipped to take over as the ODI skipper. Former India cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Mohammad Kaif have backed Gill for this role, given his recent success as Test captain.