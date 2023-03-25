Entertainment

Bombay Jayashri's family shares health update after brain aneurysm reports

Mar 25, 2023

Singer Bombay Jayashri's family has issued a statement after reports of her ill health surfaced in the media

Carnatic singer Bombay Jayashri—who is currently in Liverpool, United Kingdom, due to work commitments—was found unconscious in her hotel room, it was reported on Friday evening. Some reports further alleged that the vocalist suffered a brain aneurysm and was rushed to the hospital. Now, the Padma Shri recipient's family has released a statement and assured that she is "currently stable and recovering well."

Jayshri received timely medical aid, thanks to NHS

In a statement posted on the vocalist's Instagram page, her family said, "Bombay Jayashri had a health setback in the United Kingdom where she is currently touring for her concerts. She received timely medical intervention thanks to the capable staff at the NHS and her accompanying artists." "She is currently stable and recovering well, she requires rest for a couple of days," it added.

Family requested privacy, cooperation

The statement went on to request privacy and added, "Bombay Jayashri's family requests privacy and your support during this period. We shall update you in due course. Requesting all to ignore messages circulating on social media platforms. Thank you for your support." As per a report in Pinkvilla, Jayashri's family is planning to fly her back to Chennai once she's out of the woods.

What is brain aneurysm and how does it impact one?

As per Mayo Clinic, a brain aneurysm is "a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain." They form and grow as blood flowing through blood vessels puts pressure on a weak area. "This can increase the size of the brain aneurysm. If the brain aneurysm leaks or ruptures, it causes bleeding in the brain, known as a hemorrhagic stroke," it added.

Quick look at vocalist's career, legacy

Jayashri has sung in multiple languages, such as Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. A Carnatic musician, she has been active in the industry since 1982 and has worked with acclaimed music composers such as AR Rahman, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and MM Keeravani. Her popular Hindi songs are Zara Zara, Chahoon Bhi Toh, Mamta Se Bhari, Khul Ke Muskurale, and Pyar Hota Ayaeka, among others.