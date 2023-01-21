World

United Kingdom: PM Sunak, fined for not wearing seatbelt, apologizes

United Kingdom: PM Sunak, fined for not wearing seatbelt, apologizes

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 21, 2023, 01:47 pm 3 min read

United Kingdom Police has fined PM Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt after which he apologized

United Kingdom Police issued Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a fine on Friday for riding in a car without a seatbelt, BBC reported. He has been fined around 50 pounds for not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car while filming a social media video. Sunak apologized while terming the act a "brief error of judgment" and announced he will pay the fine.

Why does this story matter?

It's the second penalty on Sunak from the police. Last year, he reportedly violated the COVID-19 lockdown regulations, along with former prime minister Boris Johnson.

Sunak became the second PM to break the law in this way after Johnson.

This adds another distraction for him after his Conservative Party puts a poor show on recent opinion polls ahead of the January 2025 elections.

Lancashire Police gives Sunak conditional offer

In their initial announcement, police in Lancashire, where Sunak's car was at the time, did not name him. They did, however, provide his age and residence. Police gave a conditional "fixed penalty" offer to a 42-year-old man from London after a social media video showed him failing to wear a seatbelt. Sunak has to pay a 50-pound fine now following the violation.

Lancashire Police confirmed on Twitter

Following the circulation of a video on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire we have today (Friday, Jan 20) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty. pic.twitter.com/i2VJkFL2oL — Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) January 20, 2023

Provision of fine under 'fixed penalty' offer

The "fixed penalty" offer indicates that the person punished has the option to pay and tacitly plead guilty within 28 days and in exchange, they pay less amount and avoid going to court to answer the case, as per DW. Passengers who fail to use a seatbelt face a 100-pound fine, and a 500-pound punishment if the matter proceeds to court, BBC reported.

Sunak apologized after the incident

Sunak did not wear a seatbelt while filming a video in the rear seat of his car on Thursday. It was for the promotion of his projects. After it went viral and prompted criticism, he apologized terming it a "brief error of judgment". "He fully accepts the mistake and apologizes about it," Sunak's spokesperson said adding that the PM decided to pay the fine.

Opposition reacts over PM Sunak's violation

Opposition lawmakers were likewise outraged by the episode. Sunak, according to Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner, is a "complete liability." Scott Benton, a Conservative member of parliament from Lancashire, termed the allegations politically motivated and expressed confidence in Lancashire Police. He appreciated the efforts of the police and said they were better at investigating the violation and serious crimes in his constituency.

2022 'party gate' controversy over COVID-19 guideline violation

Sunak was one among numerous people, including former PM Johnson, who was issued a fixed penalty notice in April for breaking the COVID epidemic's social distance rules by attending Johnson's birthday party at 10 Downing Street in June 2020. Johnson departed in July as a result of the incident, which was dubbed "party gate" and brought about condemnation of him.