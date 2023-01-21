World

New Zealand: Chris Hipkins likely to be next Prime Minister

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 21, 2023, 11:49 am 3 min read

Chris Hipkins will likely replace Jacinda Ardern as the 41st prime minister of New Zealand after being nominated by fellow MPs, Reuters reported. The next premier's uncertainty will be settled on Sunday once he receives formal backing from Labour members. Hipkins had served as the COVID-19 response minister under Ardern and became a top contender for the post after her shocking resignation on Thursday.

Why does this story matter?

Currently, it's the sixth Labour Party government in New Zealand.

Ardern was elected as PM in 2017, and she returned to power in 2020 following a landslide electoral victory, the party's biggest in half a century.

On Thursday, Ardern quit, saying she no longer has "enough in the tank" to lead the country.

Notably, recent opinion polls showed her domestic popularity had declined.

All eyes are on Sunday's caucus of Labour Party MPs

Hipkins garnered only nominations from fellow Labour Party MPs for the country's next PM. However, the scenario will become clear after he receives formal backing from them in parliament on Sunday following their meeting called Caucus. Notably, Hipkins has to walk a difficult path to win general elections in October, owing to widespread criticism and the party's dismal showing in opinion polls.

Bid to gain support for top post

Per Associated Press, Ardern has decided not to support any candidate in the Sunday leadership vote, while Deputy PM Grant Robertson has declared he would not run. If no candidate receives the backing of two-thirds of the Labour caucus, the election will be decided by the wider membership. Other prospective candidates include two Labour Party MPs, Michael Wood, and Kiri Allan.

Who is Chris Hipkins?

Chris Hipkins (44) is the minister for education and leader of the House of Representatives. He was first elected to parliament for the Labour Party in 2008 and became a household name after he was appointed as the minister for COVID-19 in November 2020. His handling of the crisis was lauded globally as the country remained virus-free for the first half of 2021.

PM Ardern's shocking decision to step down

In a shocking announcement on Thursday, Ardern resigned and did not seek reelection. After leading New Zealand for over five years and during the COVID-19 pandemic, she made a shocking choice. She said that she was aware of the responsibilities of being the PM and that she "no longer had enough in the tank to do justice," but there were others who could.

Poor show in opinion polls

Ardern became New Zealand's third female prime minister and the world's youngest woman leader when she was elected in 2017 at the age of 37. Despite her international acclaim as a leader, current opinion polls suggest a fall in her home popularity. Political observers predicted that given her present support base, she would have lost the elections.