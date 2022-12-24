World

China suppresses health official's rare remarks on COVID-19 numbers: Report

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 24, 2022, 10:46 pm 3 min read

COVID-19 scenario has been downplayed by China's state media

China reportedly censored a senior health official's rare remarks that "half a million people" are being infected with COVID-19 every day in Qingdao city, AFP reported. This comes amid a sharp surge in cases triggered by the Omicron BF.7 variant in the country. Notably, epidemiologists earlier predicted that over 60% of China's population would likely be infected with coronavirus over the next three months.

After widespread protests against the strict lockdown of over three months and other curbs, China relaxed restrictions under its "zero-COVID-19" policy earlier in December.

Reportedly, many cities have relaxed quarantine rules, testing requirements, and control of movement.

However, the country is now facing a fresh spike in coronavirus cases, especially due to Omicron BF.7.

Reportedly, crematoriums and healthcare facilities are becoming overwhelmed across China.

Official's COVID-19 data remarks removed from news report

Municipal health chief Bo Tao allegedly told a news portal run by the Communist Party that Qingdao—having a 10 million population—was "in a period of rapid transmission ahead of an approaching peak." The infection rate could rise 10% over the weekend, it quoted him as saying. Several publications shared the news, but by Saturday morning, his remarks on the COVID-19 data were apparently censored.

Another report reflects rising skepticism about cases

Another online report by state-run Sixth Tone covered the death of actor Wang Jinsong's mother and also mentioned people's reactions to his social media post, reflecting rising public skepticism about the actual nature of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the post was reportedly removed soon later.

COVID-19 scenario in China

Bo said Qingdoa alone was witnessing between 490,000 and 530,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. However, China's National Health Commission said on Saturday that only 4,103 new domestic infections were registered across the country on Friday. Authorities in Shandong, the province where Qingdao is situated, registered only 31 new domestic cases. Most government-run media channels have been downplaying the gravity of the current wave.

China reporting fewer cases in ICUs: WHO official

Earlier this week, Chinese authorities said that only those who contracted the virus and died of respiratory failure and pneumonia would be counted as COVID-19 fatalities. On the other hand, the World Health Organization (WHO's) Emergencies Director Mike Ryan earlier said China was reporting a lesser number of cases in ICUs, however, "anecdotally, ICUs are filling up."

60% of China will be affected with COVID-19: American epidemiologist

Earlier this week, American epidemiologist-public health scientist Eric Feigl-Ding stated China was witnessing a huge rise in coronavirus infections after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. According to him, hospitals in China are utterly overwhelmed. Feigl-Ding predicted that over 60% of China would be infected with COVID-19 in the next 90 days, along with 10% of the world's population, reportedly causing millions of deaths globally.