India

Masks no more mandatory during air travel, but advisable: Centre

Masks no more mandatory during air travel, but advisable: Centre

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 16, 2022, 05:46 pm 1 min read

The decision was taken following the graded approach by the government

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday said the use of masks was not compulsory for passengers during air travel, PTI reported citing the official order. However, the order said that travelers were advised to use masks. The decision was made in accordance with the government's policy of a graduated approach to COVID-19 management response, according to the report.

Details What did the order say?

"...the in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers," said the government communication. According to the latest official data, the total number of active coronavirus cases in the country accounted for just 0.02 percent of overall infections, and the recovery rate improved to 98.79 percent.