Box office: 'Zwigato' registers rise in collections on first weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 20, 2023, 10:33 am 1 min read

'Zwigato' box office collection

Nandita Das's Zwigato has been in the buzz ever since its making and has had a great run at the festival circuit. This marks comedian Kapil Sharma's return as Bollywood lead after 2017's box office debacle Firangi. Zwigato is performing well at the box office and has received positive word of mouth. In the first weekend, it saw a rise in the daily collection.

Decent collection and performances being praised by all

As per Sacnilk, the project earned Rs. 75 lakh on Sunday which is an increase from Saturday's Rs. 62 lakh. Overall, the film has earned Rs. 1.80 crore. Sharma has been cast opposite the adept Shahana Goswami and their performances are being praised by both critics and viewers. Zwigato is pitted against Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway at the box office.

