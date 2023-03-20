Entertainment

Box office: 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' displays steady momentum

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 20, 2023, 10:05 am 2 min read

Rani Mukerji-led 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' collected Rs. 3 crore on Day 3 of its release

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway was released on Friday on 535 screens. The highly-anticipated social drama recorded a slow movement on the first day of its release and minted Rs. 1.27 crore, as against the second day, which witnessed an 85% jump in sales. On the third day, the film saw another jump of about 30%, indicating a positive trend in its opening weekend.

Why does this story matter?

Featuring actor Rani Mukerji in the lead role, the film is inspired by the true story of an Indian immigrant mother Sagarika Chakraborty, whose children were forcibly taken away by the Norwegian government.

The Ashima Chibber directorial is an emotional social drama—a genre that struggled to survive in theaters post-pandemic.

It's now up to word-of-mouth publicity to drive Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway to success.

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' collected Rs. 3cr on Day 3

With each passing day, Chibber's directorial recorded a positive trend and strong momentum. On Day 2, the film earned Rs. 2.5cr and on the third day, the film registered Rs. 3cr (India nett) at the box office. With this, the total collection stands at Rs. 6.73cr at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, the film had an overall 24.43% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, reports suggested.

'MCVN' faces stiff competition from 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

The movie was released alongside Kapil Sharma's Zwigato and Upendra Rao-Kichcha Sudeep's pan-India film Kabzaa. However, the real competition for this film is Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which entered the Rs. 100cr club at the domestic box office on the 11th day of its release. Meanwhile, the overseas business is a surprise as it registered an opening weekend of $800K internationally.

All about 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Based on the adaptation of Chakraborty's autobiography titled The Journey of a Mother; the film also features Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. It is pertinent to note that this is the first time since 2014 that the Mardaani actor has worked with a banner that is not Yash Raj Films. The film is backed by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment.