Entertainment

'Selfiee' box office Day 1: Akshay-Emraan starrer looks hopeful

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 24, 2023, 10:05 am 1 min read

'Selfiee' box office prediction

All eyes are on Bollywood A-listers, ever since the humongous success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Selfiee, which is touted to be Akshay Kumar's comeback to the box office, was released on Friday. Fans are expecting a blockbuster, especially after his string of flops. In the drama, he is pitted against the very competent Emraan Hashmi. Let's see the box office prediction!

Widespread release and huge anticipation

As per Pinkvilla and early trends, the Raj Mehta-directed film will mint Rs. 8cr on Day 1. Kumar has been aggressively promoting the film. From making Reels with Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff to creating a world record, Kumar is leaving no stone unturned. Selfiee is premiering on approximately 2,000 screens in India. With no other Bollywood release, it might get the much-needed kickstart.

More about the film

The comedy-drama also stars Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Tisca Chopra, Kusha Kapila, Fahim Fazil, Rahul Dev, and Varun Sood among others. It is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Prithviraj Productions, and Magic Frames. The released songs are raking in huge on streaming platforms. The story is based on Jean Paul Lal's 2019 Malayalam drama Driving Licence.