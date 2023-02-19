Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana named UNICEF's National Ambassador for children's rights

Ayushmann Khurrana named UNICEF's National Ambassador for children's rights

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 19, 2023, 12:45 pm 3 min read

Ayushmann Khurrana is now UNICEF's National Ambassador for children's rights

A jack of all trades, Ayushmann Khurrana has now added another feat to his ever-growing list of accomplishments. The Andhadhun actor has been announced as UNICEF's National Ambassador for children's rights and will work in collaboration with the reputed global organization to engineer constructive changes in this field. Khurrana—who has been working with UNICEF for the past two years—has termed this designation an "honor."

Why does this story matter?

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works extensively in the field of children's education, healthcare, hygiene, and safety, among others.

It is not uncommon for it to partner with actors and luminaries from other fields to raise awareness about these pertinent topics and trigger conversations at the ground level.

Sachin Tendulkar and Priyanka Chopra, among others, have been associated with UNICEF as well.

Actor-singer determined to fight for vulnerable groups

Speaking at the prestigious event, Khurrana said, "It is an honor to further my advocacy for children's rights with UNICEF India as a National Ambassador." "I am passionate about the issues facing children and adolescents in India. In this new role...I will keep up a strong voice for children's rights, especially for the most vulnerable, supporting solutions for issues that impact them the most."

'Ayushmann's work has driven children's rights protection'

UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey said she was delighted to bring Khurrana on board. She said, "Ayushmann's...commitment over the last two years as UNICEF's Celebrity Advocate has helped...drive the work of protecting [children's rights]. He is one of India's biggest movie stars, and we are thrilled...he is using that powerful voice to stand with children and challenge harmful social norms and gender stereotypes."

Not first time Khurrana has made news for activism

In addition to earning applause for his films, Khurrana has made it a point to engage in social work constructively, too. During his two-year-long association with UNICEF, he has been at the forefront of several events organized to commemorate World Children's Day, International Women's Day, International Day of the Girl Child, World Day Against Child Labour, and Safer Internet Day, among others.

Meanwhile, what's brewing on professional front?

In 2022, Khurrana was seen in three films: Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero. While Anek was declared a dud soon after its release and failed to draw any crowd, Doctor G and An Action Hero were critically acclaimed. All these films are currently streaming on Netflix. Up next, he will be seen in Dream Girl 2, which co-stars Ananya Panday.

Poll Which of these movie reviews would you like to read?