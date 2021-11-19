'Tumbe Te Zumba' review: Sukhwinder Singh's number is highly powerful
The makers of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui have dropped another song from the movie, after the title track. Called Tumbe Te Zumba, it features the leads of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. The song is a peppy number full of energy. You can watch the trending song on the official YouTube channel of music production giant, T-Series. Meanwhile, here's our review.
The peppy number is high on energy and spirit
Crooned by Sukhwinder Singh and music director duo, Sachin-Jigar, the song is high on spirit. The composition by Sachin-Jigar makes the song ideal for discotheques and gyms. The Punjabi words by IP Singh bring a lot of freshness to the song. It seems that the track has been written keeping in mind the Gen-Z folks, however, some millennials might also be able to relate.
The innocence on Khurrana's puppy face is heart-melting
The 2:30-minute-long clip begins with Kapoor introducing herself to Khurrana. His mispronunciation of the word Zumba is adorably shot. Looks like, he falls for Kapoor in the same song. The choreography by Caesar Gonsalves blends perfectly with the rhythm and beats. The studio setting looks apt with some soothing attire of the characters. In all, nothing seems to be out of place.
The song might give you 'Dard-E-Disco' vibes
Remember Dil Mein Mere Hai Dard-E-Disco track from 2007 release Om Shanti Om? That number was sung by Singh too, which carries the same spirit and energy as this. During his career of playback singing, Singh has delivered many fast and groovy numbers that are ideal for parties and get-togethers. However, Tumbe Te Zumba carries a lot of simplicity and freshness to it.
The video adds to the narrative of the story
Verdict: The song gets 3.5, while the music video scores a good 4/5. The Abhishek Kapoor-directorial explores a rare subject of a man falling in love with a transgender. It will be interesting to see how the audiences react to this unusual theme, which has become a signature style of Khurrana. The movie hits theaters on December 10. Stay tuned to read our review.
Check out the groovy number here
