TV actor couple Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim announce pregnancy

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 22, 2023, 06:48 pm 1 min read

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar announce pregnancy

TV actor couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim on Sunday took to Instagram to announce the news of their pregnancy. They also shared a lovely picture in which the duo was seen twinning in white and donning caps with "Mom To Be" and "Dad To Be" written, respectively. Fans were elated to know the big news about their favorite actors.

Couple posted vlog about happy news too

Sharing the happy news, the couple said their "hearts were full of gratitude, happiness, and excitement." Family, friends, and fans showered the Sasural Simar Ka couple with their love and blessings. Besides being television actors, they are popular social media influencers, too. The duo also posted a vlog about their pregnancy on Ibrahim's YouTube channel where they revealed Kakar suffered a miscarriage last year.

Take a look at the announcement photo

