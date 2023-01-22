Entertainment

Kylie Jenner reveals son's new name, shares first photos

Kylie Jenner shares first photos of her son Aire

Kylie Jenner on Sunday took to Instagram to post the first set of photos with her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son and also revealed his new name—Aire. Aire, her second child, was initially named Wolf, and Jenner later mentioned they would change his name. Fans are elated to catch the first glimpse of Aire and also showered their love and wishes on him.

Family members showered love on Aire

Commenting on the post, Kris Jenner showered love on her grandson and wrote, "I love you Aire Webster," whereas Khloe Kardashian hailed him as "The King." Aire was born in February 2022, and Jenner shared a video on her second pregnancy, titled "To Our Son," on YouTube in March. Scott and Jenner also have a daughter together named Stormi, who was born in 2018.

