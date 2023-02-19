Entertainment

Tamil actor Mayilsamy dies aged 57 after suffering heart attack

Tamil actor Mayilsamy dies aged 57 after suffering heart attack

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 19, 2023, 12:29 pm 1 min read

Actor Mayilsamy passes away aged 57

Noted Tamil actor Mayilsamy passed away after suffering a heart attack in the wee hours of Sunday in Chennai. He was aged 57. Known for his impeccable comic timing, the actor has worked in over 100 films. He shared the screen with several top stars, including Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay, among others. Many celebrities and colleagues from the industry mourned his death.

Mayilsamy was part of daily soaps, TV shows

Besides films, Mayilsamy was part of several Tamil television serials and shows. One of his noted works was Kangalal Kaidhu Sei (2004), for which he won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian. Hasaan condoled Mayilsamy'a death on Twitter, saying, "My friend Mayilsamy is successful in presenting his own style of comedy acting. He is thought by many to be helpful."

Take a look at Haasan's tweet