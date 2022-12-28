Entertainment

Vijay's 'Thalapathy 67': Gautham Vasudev Menon comes on board

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 28, 2022, 05:37 pm 2 min read

Gautham Vasudev Menon will be a part of Vijay's 'Thalapathy 67'

Tamil superstar Vijay and ace filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon are finally coming together after their failed collaboration, Yohan: Adhyayam Ondru. While we are waiting for more updates about the movie, Menon, who started playing key roles in several movies, has revealed during an event that he will be playing an important role in the film. Read on to know more.

Why does this story matter?

The filmmaker has worked with almost all superstars of Kollywood like Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, Suriya, and Silambarasan TR as director. But Vasudev Menon and Vijay have never collaborated before.

So, this new announcement has come as an exciting one for the fans of Vijay.

Also, the makers have remained tight-lipped about the cast members. So, this one is making the headlines.

'Thalapathy 67' will be officially launched after 'Varisu's release

Speaking at a conference conducted by Galatta Plus, Vasudev Menon said, "I'm in his (Kanagaraj) film (Thalapathy 67). I saw him now and since he gave me his nod to divulge this, I'm confirming it here now." He did not reveal what his role would be. It is also reported that the film will see the reunion of Vijay and Trisha after 14 years.

Is the film a part of LCU?

Director Kanagaraj has established a major action film universe in Kollywood. His films Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022) are interlinked, and the upcoming Vijay-Trisha starrer will also reportedly be part of what fans call the Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe, aka LCU. It is anticipated that the film will have references to the actor-director duo's debut collaboration, Master. But let us wait for an official confirmation.

Vijay's 'Varisu' is awaiting release soon

Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama Varisu akaVarasudu. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film has Rashmika Mandanna as Vijay's co-lead. Touted to be a family drama, the film will be released on January 12, clashing with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu at the box office. Thunivu directed by H Vinoth and co-starring Manju Warrier will be released on January 11.