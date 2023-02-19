Entertainment

Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passes away aged 39

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 19, 2023, 11:09 am 1 min read

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passes away aged 39

Telugu actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who went into a coma after suffering a cardiac arrest on January 27, breathed his last at Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Bengaluru, on Saturday night. He was aged 39. He collapsed after the launch event of the Yuvagalam Padayatra of his cousin and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, last month.

Ratna's condition worsened since admission

Taraka Ratna was initially rushed to a private Kuppam hospital and later moved to the Bengaluru hospital in a critical state, where his condition deteriorated. He is survived by his wife Alekhya Reddy and their daughter. He belonged to a prominent film-political family—grandson of NT Rama Rao and cousin of Jr. NTR. Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and industry colleagues expressed their condolences.

Telugu actor Naresh condoles Ratna's death

A dear friend and very humble human, it’s heartbreaking to see him gone so soon. He will be dearly missed. Rest in peace babai. #TarakaRatna pic.twitter.com/T72HMwaohQ — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) February 18, 2023