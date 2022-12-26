Entertainment

Prabhas begins shooting for Maruthi's 'Raja Deluxe'; photos leaked online

Prabhas begins shooting for Maruthi's 'Raja Deluxe'; photos leaked online

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 26, 2022, 03:59 pm 2 min read

Prabhas begins shooting for Maruthi's 'Raja Deluxe'

Telugu superstar Prabhas has started filming his next, Raja Deluxe, directed by Maruthi. This is the maiden collaboration of the duo. A leaked image from the sets of the movie is making rounds on social media and fans are eagerly waiting for the film. Prabhas was last seen in the romantic drama Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde. The film failed at the box office.

Why does this story matter?

Prabhas emerged as one of the most bankable stars post-Baahubali. The actor has been working in the Telugu film industry for two decades and, over the years, amassed a huge fan following.

Currently, he has six films in the pipeline, per reports, making him one of the busiest actors.

He will also be featured in Om Raut's magnum opus, Adipurush.

Fans' reaction to the leaked photograph

A fan account on Twitter posted a photo where the actor is seen seated on a chair. It appears the photo was taken during a break in between shots. Director Maruthi is also seen in the photograph. Commenting on the picture, a user wrote, "This is Prabhas's best look in recent times. Just retain this throughout."

Twitter Post

Everything about the film

The film is touted as a romantic comedy with a paranormal twist and has three female actors in leading roles—Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar. It is bankrolled by the People's Media Factory production banner.

Filming locations and casting of Mohanan

As per a Pinkvilla report, the upcoming film is mounted on a big scale and the shooting will be taking place in India and not abroad. The locations were however not specified. Meanwhile, the news about Malavika Mohanan being cast alongside Prabhas will be an interesting one. The Kerala-born actor gained prominence with Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds (2017).

Future projects of Prabhas

Prabhas will be next seen in Om Raut's Adipurush co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. He has Prashanth Neel's Salaar co-starring Shruti Haasan in the pipeline. He is also working on Nag Ashwin's Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.