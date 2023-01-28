Entertainment

Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna suffers cardiac arrest; now stable

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 28, 2023, 01:32 pm 2 min read

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna suffered a cardiac arrest in a political rally

Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna suffered a massive cardiac arrest at a political rally on Friday in Kuppam of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. He was taking part in the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Yuva Galam rally kicked off by former CM Chandra Babu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh. Ratna was rushed to a hospital immediately and his condition is said to be stable now.

Why does this story matter?

Cardiac arrests have become very common these days, especially among youngsters.

The 39-year-old Telugu actor isn't the first celebrity who has suffered a cardiac arrest in recent years.

Many celebrities—from KK to Puneeth Rajkumar to Sidharth Shukla—have fallen prey to it over the last several months.

Though the exact reason might not be determined in many cases, lifestyle and stress could be the triggers.

Actor Balakrishna spoke about nephew's health

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is Ratna's uncle, has informed the media that his nephew's condition is now better. He said, "All his parameters read okay, they have given first aid and taken care of him as well as they can. There is nothing to worry about. The doctors have also suggested...taking him to Bengaluru. He had a heart attack and his valves are blocked."

Ratna had an artery blockage

As per Economic Times, Ratna had a 90% blockage in his left artery. He had no pulse after collapsing; the doctors reportedly managed to restore his pulse, but he is still unconscious. A stent has also been installed in his heart. The doctors have also recommended shifting Ratna to Bengaluru for further treatment. Reports suggest he would be airlifted by a chopper if needed.

More about the Yuva Galam rally

The Yuva Galam rally was kick-started by Lokesh, general secretary of the TDP, on Friday. This 400-day padayatra would cover 4,000 km across Andhra Pradesh. Accusing the state government of not handling the youth, women, and farmer issues properly, Lokesh also made several promises to the youth, including a special manifesto. He also emphasized the job recruitment issue in the state.

Ratna's career so far

Ratna e debuted back in 2002 with Okato Number Kurradu. He has donned very selective roles, and some of his acclaimed work includes Raja Cheyyi Vesthe, Manamantha, Bhadradri Ramudu, and Taarak, among others. He was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's 9 Hours. Reportedly, he would be seen next in Thugs of Malgudi.