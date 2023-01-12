Lifestyle

Walnut oil: Let's explore its top 5 health benefits

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 12, 2023

Walnut oil is nutty and wholesome

You 'walnut' be able to resist this oil! Featuring a nutty and delicate flavor, walnut oil is extracted by pressing whole walnuts. It comprises a multitude of nutrients and compounds including polyphenols, vitamins e and k, choline, phosphorus, and zinc, which makes it super wholesome to consume. With that said, here are the top five health benefits of walnut oil that you should know.

Boosts skin health

Various studies reveal that the fatty acids present in walnut oil get converted into compounds that make human skin. Not just that, it is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants that delay the signs of aging. Additionally, if you are suffering from psoriasis, applying walnut oil can put your symptoms to ease. You can even treat acne and eczema with it.

Lowers the risk of diabetes

Abundant with antioxidants, walnut oil is helpful in lowering one's blood sugar levels, further reducing the chances of developing diabetes. A study conducted with 100 people suffering from type 2 diabetes, revealed that consuming one tablespoon of walnut oil for three months significantly lowered their blood sugar levels. In fact, it also reduced their hemoglobin A1c levels, which measures long-term blood sugar.

Improves heart health

Besides other compounds, walnut oil is also blessed with the goodness of an Omega-3 fatty acid named alpha-linolenic acid. This is a "good fat" which is known to reduce the risk of developing heart disease by 10% when consumed daily. A study conducted found that walnut oil can help keep blood pressure levels within normal ranges, thereby fostering better heart health.

Prevents cancer

Research reveals that walnut oil features a certain compound that makes it anti-cancer in nature. In fact, making walnuts a part of your daily diet can help you lower the chances of experiencing breast and colorectal cancer, as concluded in a plethora of test tube studies. Additionally, walnut oil has powerful antioxidants that fight cell damage which leads to cancer.

Good for hair

Walnut oil can help prevent hair fall, thanks to the Omega-3 fatty acids present in it. Not just that, it can also get you rid of dandruff, scalp irritation, and dryness, which makes it all the more suitable to use during the winter season. What's more? Well, the potassium in it is useful in the regeneration of cells and for fostering hair growth.