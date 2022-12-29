Lifestyle

Here are 5 health benefits of 'ber' or jujube

Jujube are bite-sized fruits that have a sweet and tarty flavor

Also known jujube, ber is a bite-sized fruit that is mainly cultivated in South Asia. It has a slightly tarty and sweet flavor, with its color ranging from brown to purplish black. It comes with a lot of health benefits as it helps promote digestion, soothes anxiety, and induces better sleep. Check out the five amazing health benefits of ber.

Promotes better sleep

Ber is often used in Chinese medicine to treat sleeping problems like insomnia. Both the seeds and the fruit is loaded with polysaccharides and saponins which help you relax and promote good sleep. These compounds have sedative and hypnotic properties that offer a soothing effect on your nervous system. You can drink a warm cup of jujube tea before bedtime.

Takes care of your digestive health

A good source of energy, ber is loaded with dietary fiber and carbs that help trigger metabolism and keep you energized throughout the day. The high amounts of fiber in it help regulate your bowel movements by softening and adding bulk to your stool. Hence, it keeps constipation at bay and reduces the risk of ulcers, stomach pain, and other gastrointestinal issues.

Gives you glowing skin

Loaded with Vitamin C and essential antioxidants, ber helps combat free radicals and prevents oxidization of healthy skin cells, thereby reversing aging effects. The skin-boosting nutrients in it also prevent acne, blemishes, and scars, giving you smooth and bright skin. It also helps reduce wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation, and a host of skin problems like psoriasis, eczema, and melanoma.

Strengthens your bones

Packed with bone-fortifying minerals like calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium, these tiny fruits help strengthen your bones and prevent bone-related disorders like osteoporosis which can impact posture, bone function, and flexibility. It helps alleviate pain in the joints of older people or those with brittle bones. Apart from enhancing bone health and mobility, ber also promotes the strength of connective tissue.

Regulates blood circulation

Low content of iron in your body can lead to anemia which can cause weakness, light-headedness, and fatigue. Rich in phosphorus, potassium, manganese, zinc, and iron, ber helps to improve blood circulation in your body and prevent the risk of cardiovascular diseases. This healthy fruit helps pump iron reserves and improves hemoglobin count in your body which also keeps your heart healthy.