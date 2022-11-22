Lifestyle

Happy birthday Kartik Aaryan! Check out his fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Nov 22, 2022, 05:30 am 2 min read

Kartik Aaryan is extremely strict about his diet and workout routine

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Aaryan's commercial success came with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The dapper actor who has won hearts with his cute looks and incredible acting skills is extremely strict about his diet and workout routine. Here's revealing his fitness secrets on his 32nd birthday.

Aaryan is extremely disciplined about his exercise sessions and never misses them. He does at least 200 push-ups daily along with jumping rope 500 times. He also does leg raises, cycling, and leg crunches on a regular basis. Occasionally, he also practices mountain climbing. The Bollywood heartthrob does not hesitate to go for workouts even late at night.

For his upcoming film Freddy, Aaryan underwent a terrific physical transformation and gained 14kg to play the role of an innocent but manic dentist. He worked out with celebrity fitness trainer Samir Jaura. "His dedication is next level! He was able to achieve the look well in time, following disciplined routine workouts and the right diet plan," Jaura told Hindustan Times.

His trainer said Aaryan has a genetically lean body, and that he loved playing sports as a teenager. "I've been a sporty sort. During school and college in Gwalior, I used to play football and was the team's captain," he said during an interview. "I also played table tennis at the state level. I enjoyed running and swimming. Football is fun. It's like cardio."

Aaryan is a vegetarian and has seven to eight meals daily that include lots of protein and fewer carbs. He starts his morning with lemon and honey-infused lukewarm water. He also drinks green tea over the day. He is a big fan of bhindi and mangoes. He has a sweet tooth and manages to have chocolates and rasmalai on his cheat days.