5 types of food that cause inflammation

Dec 19, 2022

When buying food products, make sure to check the ingredient section

Food is the basic requirement of our body for nourishment and growth. However, some food items disrupt our body's normal functioning by triggering inflammation. Inflammation is nothing but our body's natural protective response to a variety of stressors, including infection or injury; its job is to control and resolve tissue damage. Let's have a look at the food items that cause inflammation.

Trans fat

Trans fat raises your bad cholesterol level and lowers the level of the good cholesterol. This can increase your risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, and type-2 diabetes. Trans fats are created through a process called hydrogenation. If you notice hydrogenated oils or partially hydrogenated oils in the ingredient list, then it contains trans fat. You can find them in fried and baked foods.

Added sugars

Avoiding sugar in our daily diet is increasingly becoming difficult because food manufacturers add large doses to improve the flavor of many packaged foods. Consuming a lot of added sugars can lead to chronic inflammation since our bodies are not designed to process excessive amounts of added sugar throughout the day. When buying food products, make sure to check the ingredient section.

Omega-6 fatty acid

Our body uses omega-6 fatty acids for deriving energy. They help our body produce arachidonic acid, that promotes inflammation, blood clotting, and the constriction of blood vessels. Foods rich in omega-6s include canola oil, safflower oil, corn oil, sunflower oil, peanut oil, mayonnaise, etc. Although omega-6s are required for normal growth and development, striking a balance in the intake is necessary.

Refined carbohydrates

Refined carbohydrates are stripped of their nutrition and lack fiber. Some examples include white flour products like bread and rolls, French fries, sugary cereals, and white rice among others. Research shows that refined carbohydrates cause inflammation because they are easy to break down and enter your bloodstream quickly to spike your blood sugar. This elevated blood sugar level creates an inflammatory response.

Red and processed meats

Processed meats have been salted, cured, fermented or smoked for flavor or preservation purposes. Both red meat and processed meat are high in saturated fat which causes inflammation. It causes one's bloodstream to become soiled with bacterial toxins known as endotoxins. Studies have even shown that regular high intakes of these meats can lead to cancer, stroke, and heart diseases.