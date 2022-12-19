Lifestyle

5 Christmas outfit ideas for women

These stylish and elegant outfits will lighten up your Christmas celebrations

Christmas Day is around the corner and it's time to deck up in gorgeous and blingy outfits and rock all parties in style. Whether you are planning a Christmas house party with friends on planning to go out for a Christmas dinner or brunch, ladies you must be overwhelmed with outfit options to give off festive vibes. Here are five Christmas outfit ideas.

Go for a bright red skater dress

Red is the color of the season and will give you the perfect Christmasy feel. You can go for a pretty bright red knee-length skater dress for an elegant look. You can go for a halter neck dress and style it with a beige-colored trench coat or a classic black leather jacket. Complete the look with black boots.

A dreamy white maxi dress

If you don't want to go for the classic red outfit this Christmas, then invest in a long white maxi dress to look dreamy and magical. You can style your dress with a floral shrug to add a pop of color. Style it with contrasting hot pink-colored pumps and bright lips. You can also wear this outfit for Christmas brunch during the day.

Try a sequined jumpsuit

A jumpsuit is one of the most comfortable outfits to opt for this Christmas. It will make you look stylish and super-trendy. You can go for a rose gold or silver sequinned jumpsuit to set the festive vibes and sparkle in the crowd. Go for a high neckline and lovely ruffled details. Complete your look with black heels and nude makeup.

An off-shoulder-knit sweater with black pants

If you want to try a comfortable yet bold and fashionable look this Christmas, then opt for an off-shoulder knit sweater and pair it up with black leather pants. You can go for bright colors like dark green, royal blue, or dark brown. Wear a dainty neck chain and style your hair wavy to complete the look. Wear black pumps and you are ready.

A ribbed knit sweater dress

If you are planning a Christmas house party with your friends and want to wear something ultra-comfy yet stylish, then a cozy ribbed knit sweater dress is a great option for you. It will keep you warm throughout the day. You can also wear it outside for Christmas dinners. Style the dress with white sneakers and a pair of classic big hoops.