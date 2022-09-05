Lifestyle

A few fashion tips for ladies with apple-shaped body type

If you have a wide torso, full bust, waist, and upper back along with broad shoulders, then you have an apple-shaped body type. These body types usually have thinner arms, hips, and legs, and have the tendency to gain weight at their waistlines. Here are a few fashion tips that will flatter apple-shaped body types, define their waistline, and make them look great.

Tops Choose peplum or flared tops

If you have an apple-shaped body type, then go for classic peplum tops that hide the mid-section of your waist and create an illusion of a slender and slim waist. You can also go for flared tops that will hide the bulge around your waist area while highlighting your slender legs. Buy v-neck tops to highlight your collarbones, drawing away attention from the midriff.

Sleeves Go for long sleeves and dark-colored tops

Sleeves play an important role in apple-shaped body types since these body shapes tend to have thinner arms. If you like short sleeves, go for tapered or tight-fitted sleeves. In case of long sleeves, opt for flared kimono sleeves to increase the volume of your hips and make your arms look fuller. Always remember to choose darker shade tops for your upper body.

Pants Go for baggy and wide-leg pants or trousers

Apple body shapes usually have thin and slender legs, so you can go for baggy, loose, and wide-leg jeans, trousers, and harems that will balance your figure. Boyfriend jeans will also look great on you. Go high-waist to hide the midsection and elongate your legs. If you prefer skinny-fit bottoms, then you can invest in cigarette or straight-style pants that will contour and correct.

Dresses Bias-cut, and A-line dresses will look great

Apple-body shapes should invest in dresses that skim over the mid-section without clinging to the body. You can buy bias-cut, empire line, A-line, or wrap dresses that drape softly, doesn't cling to your body, and tailor the midriff by visually lifting the bust. Off-shoulder dresses are also a great buy as they keep your necklines low and draw attention toward your top and collarbones.

Embellishments Wear embellished necklines and use belts

Buy tops and t-shirts that have pretty embroideries, embellishments, laces, motifs, and beads around the neckline to highlight the upper body and divert attention from the thick lower body. Also, remember to add a chic and stylish belt on the narrowest point of your waist to create a balance between the upper and lower body. However, make sure the belt has minor detailing.