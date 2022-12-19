World

Thai princess, who collapsed last week, on critical life support

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 19, 2022, 07:07 pm 2 min read

The condition of the Thai king's eldest daughter, Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, is stable, Thailand's Royal Household Bureau said on Monday. The 44-year-old royalty remains in the hospital and is on heart, lung, and kidney support. Doctors said her heart is not fully functioning, and her heartbeat is currently being controlled by medication. Thai temples, senior leaders, and royalists are praying for her recovery.

Why does this story matter?

Popularly known in Thailand as Princess Bha, she lost consciousness and collapsed last week due to a heart illness while training her pet dogs for a championship organized by the Royal Thai Army.

She is King Maha Vajiralongkorn's only child from his first marriage. Though the kingdom traditionally favors male heirs, the palace hasn't formally announced an heir apparent yet.

Condition stable to a 'certain extent': Official statement

Thai princess Bajrakitiyabha, the king’s eldest daughter, remains in hospital after collapsing on Dec 14. Medication and medical equipment have been used to help her heart, lungs and kidneys function. Her condition is stable to a certain extent: Royal Household Bureau pic.twitter.com/ed0jfEaWQw — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) December 19, 2022

Condition being closely observed: Doctors

After Princess Bha fainted in the Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday, she was flown to the Thai capital Bangkok, nearly 260km south. After receiving first aid from royal physicians at Pak Chong Nana Hospital, she was referred to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. She's under intensive medical care, and her condition is being closely observed. Books of well-wishing were laid out for people across Thailand.

King, queen test COVID-19-positive

Though a ceremonial one, Princes Bha holds an important position in Thai society. Earlier, purported reports of her death were also circulated following her collapse. Notably, the kingdom has harsh defamation laws shielding royalty from criticism. The laws carry prison sentences as long as 15 years per charge. Meanwhile, King Vajiralongkorn and his wife, Queen Suthida, recently tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.