Chinese residents hesitant of COVID-19 vaccine as cases rise: Reports

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 19, 2022, 01:44 pm 2 min read

The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in China while a section of citizens, especially the elderly, is demonstrating vaccine hesitancy, reported Reuters. Authorities are concerned about this trend as China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Chief Epidemiologist, Zunyou Wu, termed the current surge the first of the three waves expected this winter. Here's more to it.

Why does this story matter?

China is struggling to contain an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases. However, the total number of cases is much lower than the peak in Europe and the US.

After a strict COVID-19 lockdown of over three months, widespread protests against COVID-19 curbs broke out, following which some cities reportedly eased restrictions regarding testing requirements, control of movement, and quarantine rules.

Number of boostered adults 'abysmal'

As per government data, the vaccination rate among adults is over 90%. However, only 57.9% of adults received their booster doses, while for those aged 80 and above, the figure stood at 42.3%. But the government hasn't mandated vaccines, reportedly fearing a pushback. A second booster—or the fourth dose—for people aged above 60 and high-risk groups is on the cards, it said last week.

Lunar New Year holidays could see cases exploding

In September, an article by a publication under the Chinese CDC attributed poor vaccination coverage among elders to a lack of local doctors in vaccine drives, poor medical understanding, and a dearth of insurance for potential side effects. Wu said they could see more COVID-19 waves during the Lunar New Year holidays next month as people traditionally return to their homes in large numbers.

US-based IHME predicts 1.5 million deaths in 2023

The US-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) earlier predicted that abruptly easing COVID-19 curbs in China could result in around 1.5 million deaths through 2023. It forecast the cases to peak around April 1, when China could see around 322,000 deaths. Interestingly, however, after lifting the restrictions, the country's national health authority has not reported any new death since December 4.