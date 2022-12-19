World

Riots erupt across France post-FIFA World Cup loss; 100+ arrested

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 19, 2022

Defending champions France lost to Argentina 4-2 in the penalties, after playing an explosive 3-3 draw

As France lost the 2022 FIFA World Cup final to Argentina on Sunday, distraught fans descended onto the streets across the country. The police resorted to using tear gas, batons, and water cannons to contain the disorder. Riots erupted in several cities; 115 were arrested in Paris, dozens were detained in Lyon, while Nice witnessed similar scenes with garbage bins being set on fire.

Why does this story matter?

Lionel Messi's Argentina beat the defending champions, France, to clinch the FIFA World Cup after 36 years.

Europe has witnessed unrest over World Cup games in recent weeks.

Clashes erupted across France and Belgium after the former pipped Morocco in the semifinals, the first African country to make it so far in the World Cup.

Around 100 people were arrested in Brussels following riots.

Heavy police deployment was seen in Paris

Riots erupt in #France after the defeat of the national team in the final of the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/HH2efgzyRf — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 18, 2022

Distressing scenes from Lyon

Riots broke out in several French cities tonight after France lost the World Cup final to Argentina.



In Lyon, a woman was attacked as she was trying to drive past the rioters. pic.twitter.com/lWlQLT6z5F — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 19, 2022

Argentina fans celebrated near embassy in Paris

The French cities of Lyon, Nice, and Paris reportedly saw the most chaos. Earlier, outdoor screens to stream the match publicly were declined to be set up in Paris and other cities, due to which fans gathered in bars and restaurants to watch the game. Meanwhile, in contrast to the riled French supporters, scores of Argentinean fans rejoiced near the Argentine embassy in Paris.

Fans bombarded riot police with firecrackers

As fireworks lit up the sky following the match, the French riot police and football fans clashed on the famous Champs-Elysees in Paris. Prior to the final game, as many as 14,000 police officers were deployed all over the country to prevent chaos. Draped in flags, football fans hurled stones, bottles, and firecrackers at security personnel, following which the cops launched tear gas shells.

14-year-old killed in clashes after Morocco's loss

To recall, a 14-year-old boy lost his life after being hit in the clashes that broke out across France following its win over Morocco in the semifinals. Videos of the incident showed a purported group of Moroccan fans surrounding a car, allegedly being driven erratically, in order to rip off the French flag on it. The car took a U-turn, fatally injuring the teen.