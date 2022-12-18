World

Iran: Well-know actor Taraneh Alidoosti arrested after criticizing capital punishments

Taraneh Alidoosti has been arrested following her solidarity with protesters

In a fresh crackdown on anti-government protesters, Iran arrested well-known actress Taraneh Alidoosti on Saturday for allegedly criticizing the death penalty against protesters who participated in a nationwide protest against Mahsa Amini's death, AFP reported. Alidoosti was arrested for "publishing false and distorted content and inciting chaos", officials claimed. Her work in the 2016 Oscar-winning movie The Salesman is what made her most famous.

Why does this story matter?

The death of Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police—after she was arrested over wearing an "improper hijab"—triggered anti-government and anti-hijab protests in September.

Subsequently, the protests gained substantial momentum as women worldwide held symbolic demonstrations by burning their hijabs and cutting their hair.

This movement in Iran is viewed by the world as an act of resilience by the people.

Why did authorities arrest Alidoosti?

IRNA reported that Alidoosti was arrested a week after posting a solidarity message for the first man executed for crimes allegedly committed during the countrywide protests on Instagram. AP quoted official media saying that Alidoosti was reportedly detained because she failed to present "any documents in line with her claims." Notably, the justice authority has called numerous other Iranian celebrities for releasing controversial material.

Solidarity post by the action on Instagram

"His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action is a disgrace to humanity," Alidoosti wrote in her Instagram post. Earlier, she posted a picture of herself in which she was not wearing the hijab.

Iran's first execution invite condemnation from across globe

On December 8, the execution of Shekari—convicted of assaulting a security guard—was strongly denounced by the United States and its allies. This was the first public execution linked to anti-government protests in Iran. Human rights organizations including Amnesty International also slammed Iran, claiming Shekari was tortured and coerced to confess. They said authorities seek to execute people to intimidate protesters.

Who is Taraneh Alidoosti?

Alidoosti is an influential Iranian actor and won many awards, most notably when the film The Salesman in which she acted won an Oscar for Best Foreign Film in 2016. She has over 8 million followers on Instagram. Fluent in German and English, Alidoosti translated many books into Persian. Her father, Hamid Alidoosti, was the first Iranian to play football for a foreign team.