Kidnapped Indian-origin family with 8-month-old child found dead in USA

Written by Priyali Dhingra Oct 06, 2022, 01:18 pm 3 min read

The four members- the child, her parents, and her uncle- had been missing for three days before their bodies were found at an orchard

Four members of an Indian-origin family, including an 8-month-old girl, were found dead in the United States of America (USA) on Wednesday, local police said. Originally from Punjab's Hoshiarpur, the family was kidnapped in Merced, California, on Monday. The four members- the child, her parents, and her uncle- had been missing for three days before their bodies were found at an orchard.

Bodies located in an orchard

According to reports, Jasleen Kaur (27) and Jasdeep Singh (36) were kidnapped from their trucking business along with their child Aroohi Dheri and her uncle Amandeep Singh (39). The incident occurred in Merced County, North California, located about 200 kilometer from San Francisco. Sheriff Vern Warnke said their bodies were located at an orchard next to Indiana Road and Hutchinson Road on Wednesday evening.

Relatives in Punjab devastated

According to The Indian Express, families of the deceased back home are devastated. Jasleen's relatives in Jalandhar say they cannot bear this loss. Her father said that the couple was planning to visit them in January 2023. "I was excited to see my newly-born grand-daughter for the first time," Gurnam Singh said. Jasdeep's parents were on a religious trip when the unfortunate incident occurred.

'Special place in hell for the kidnapper'

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Sheriff Warnke said, "Our worst fears have been confirmed...There's no word right now to describe the anger I feel, and the senselessness of this incident." He continued, "There's a special place in hell for this guy, and I mean it." He notified that the bodies were discovered by a farm-worker, and the suspect, Jesus Manuel Salgado, is under police custody.

What did the police say?

Suspect attempted to die by suicide

According to New York Times, Salgado (48), tried to take his life when the police arrived to arrest him at his Atwater home. He was rushed to a hospital. The police also released a shocking video of a man kidnapping the family. They can be seen walking out of their trucking business with zip-ties as an armed man guides them to a pick-up truck.

No clear motive determined yet: Police

The police have not been able to question Selgado over his alleged crime. While they were keen to commence questioning, he grew violent every time he gained consciousness, Sheriff Warnke told reporters. Additionally, the authorities have not been able to determine a motive for the act. He was convicted of robbery in 2005 and released on parole in 2015.

Truck found on fire on Monday

The family had been reported missing after Amandeep's truck was found on fire on Monday. While the kidnapper made no ransom demands, some reports say it may be a financially motivated crime. Interestingly, Salgado's relatives had contacted the police to inform them about his involvement in the crime. Notably, investigators haven't yet established a link between Salgado and the family.