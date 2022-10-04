World

At 600km/h, this is the fastest train in the world

Written by Lahari Basu Oct 04, 2022, 05:35 pm 2 min read

China's latest maglev train can connect Beijing to Shanghai in just 2.5 hours.

Is the future already here? China's maglev train with a speed of up to 600 km per hour is the fastest in the world. Although the train was unveiled last year, a video shared on Twitter recently caught netizens' attention. At that speed, it would take one only 2.5 hours to travel from Beijing to Shanghai - a journey of over 1,000 km.

Interesting features The maglev train 'levitates' above the track

The self-developed train by China, manufactured in Qingdao, is the fastest ground vehicle on the planet. Using electro-magnetic force, the maglev (magnetic levitation) train "levitates" above the track having no contact between body and rail. These trains do not have an engine, so there is no harmful CO2 emission. The magnetic field helps avoid friction on the tracks and speed up the train.

Principle How does magnetic levitation technology work?

There are only two commercial maglev networks, in Shaghai, China, and in Incheon, South Korea, reports Reuters. Magnetic levitation technology works on the principle of repulsion between like magnetic poles. Magnets under the trains make them float by repelling the magnet on the tracks, thus eliminating friction and ensuring a higher speed. Another set of magnets on the tracks propel the train forward.

Japan follows suit China has been using this technology for 20 years

China has been using the technology for about 20 years now, but on a limited scale. Shanghai's short maglev line runs from an international airport to the town. Countries like Germany and Japan are also researching building magnetic levitation networks. Japan plans to develop an intercity maglev connectivity between Tokyo and Nogoya, and cut down travel time from 90 minutes to 40 minutes.

What's next? China experimenting with maglev cars

While the world is still debating over the future of maglev trains, given that it has very high initial costs, China is already testing maglev cars. A video shared on Twitter shares glimpses of a maglev vehicle road test, with a permanent magnet array installed for levitation. A car is seen floating 35 millimeters above the ground on a highway in Jiangsu, east China.

