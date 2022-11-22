Lifestyle

Happy birthday Scarlett Johansson! Check out the star's fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Nov 22, 2022, 07:45 am 2 min read

American actor Scarlett Johansson made her acting debut as a child artist in 1994 in the fantasy comedy North and then, later on, went on to appear in several hit films as an adult. Dedicated to a disciplined lifestyle, Johansson follows a customized workout and diet regime for every role she plays. Here's revealing her fitness secrets and diet plan on her 38th birthday.

Workout Johansson practices a wide variety of workouts

Co-founder of fitness company Homage Fitness, Johansson likes to indulge in a wide variety of workouts. She works out with her long-term trainer Eric Johnson who is also the co-founder of Homage Fitness. She does a lot of cycling along with cherry pickers exercises. Johnson makes Johansson focus on her athletic performance, foundational strength training, functional hypertrophy, and metabolic work including challenging conditioning exercises.

Exercise 'The Avengers' actor never misses her workout

A dedicated Johansson manages to hit the gym even when she is shooting. "When we're filming, we're basically in the gym every morning to start the day but that doesn't necessarily mean we're going 100% during each of those workouts," Johnson told WomensHealth. "You could say we follow a daily undulating periodization program, where the intensity fluctuates," he added.

Physical transformation Johansson's physical transformation for 'Black Widow'

For her 2021 film Black Widow, Johansson had to be in great shape and she went all in to embrace the character. According to her trainer, Johansson included integrated fundamental strength training and functional movement in her workout routine. Her workout included circuit training, yoga, plyometrics, kettlebells, gymnastics, and Olympic weightlifting. She also practiced pull-ups, deadlifts, pistol squats, military presses, and kettlebell swings.

Diet Know about the 'Lucy' actor's diet plan

Johansson eats several tiny meals throughout the day. She has fresh fruit, oats, and an omelet for breakfast. For lunch, she has quinoa and turkey salad topped with spring onions, olive oil, and lemon juice. For midday snacks, the actor has apples and almonds. For dinner, she has a protein-packed meal that includes steamed salmon, broccoli, cabbage, and onions.