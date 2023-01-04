Lifestyle

All about carpal tunnel syndrome: Symptoms, causes, and treatment

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 04, 2023

If you keep experiencing regular pain and numbness in your wrist area, you may have carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS). CTS is a painful and debilitating condition that can affect everyday activities. However, the good news is that it can be treated without surgery if diagnosed in time. Read on to know in detail about this condition that's more common in women than in men.

What is carpal tunnel syndrome?

CTS is a common problem affecting hand function, caused by compression of the median nerve. The median nerve is located on the palm of your hand, also known as the carpal tunnel. This nerve supplies impulses to your thumb, index finger, and part of the ring finger. It can occur in one or both of your hands.

What causes carpal tunnel syndrome?

Conditions like broken or dislocated wrist bones, thyroid problems, menopause, obesity, diabetes, pregnancy, high blood pressure, or autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis can increase the chances of developing CTS. Repetitive or forceful motions such as typing on a computer keyboard, using the mouse, being exposed to prolonged use of hand tools like a driller, or playing the piano may also contribute to CTS.

What are the symptoms of CTS?

People who have CTS may experience their hands becoming numb frequently and often end up dropping objects from their grip. Symptoms may also include, tingling and pain in the thumb and the first three fingers of the hand. The person may develop wrist pain at night that interferes with sleep. Sometimes the pain and burning sensation can travel up to the arms.

Who is at risk?

Research suggests that women are three times more prone to develop CTS than men. It more frequently occurs in people aged between 30-60. Those who smoke regularly, consume a high-salt diet, live a sedentary lifestyle, and have a high body mass index(BMI) are more likely to have CTS. Professional artists such as sculptors, printmakers, and violinists who engage in repetitive movements are frequently affected.

Treatment for CTS

Treatment of CTS depends on how intense your pain and symptoms are. If there is severe damage to the median nerve, surgery may be necessary. However, it can be treated through nonsurgical treatments, which include avoiding positions that overextend your wrist or medication to reduce inflammation in the carpal tunnel. Sometimes, treating any underlying conditions you may have also makes the pain go away.