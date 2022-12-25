Lifestyle

5 yoga poses to get rid of nausea

Written by Sneha Das Dec 25, 2022, 11:08 pm 2 min read

Nausea can occur due to motion sickness and gastric problems

Nausea is basically an uneasy feeling that you experience before vomiting. It can occur due to motion sickness, medications, emotional stress, intense pain, early stages of pregnancy, food poisoning, or gallbladder disease. However, certain yoga asanas can help treat nausea by refreshing and rejuvenating your system, flushing out toxins, and increasing blood circulation. Check out these yoga poses to get rid of nausea.

Badha konasana or butterfly pose

Sit on the floor, bend your knees and fold up your legs. Touch your knees and feet, keeping your legs close. Open your groin slowly and drop your knees toward their respective sides. Let your soles touch against each other, and hold your big toes using your thumb and your first finger. Hold for a minute, stretch your legs and relax.

Pawanmuktasana or gas release pose

This pose will give relief from nausea caused by acid reflux. Lie on your back and bend your knees. Fold up your legs and pull them close to your chest. Press your legs against your chest and hug your knees. Lift your head off the floor, resting your nose between your knees. Breathe deeply and hold for 30 seconds. Repeat this five times.

Vajrasana or diamond pose

This yoga pose can be done immediately after your meal. It will give relief from indigestion problems that can cause nausea. Kneel down and keep your legs joined while sitting back on the heels. Rest your palms on your knees and keep your spine erect. Look ahead and focus on your breaths. Hold the pose for a minute and relax.

Setu bandhasana or bridge pose

This yoga asana will give relief from intermittent and chronic nausea. Lie on your back, keeping your legs hip-length apart. Keeping your hands along the sides of your body, bend your legs at the knees. Fold your legs and lift up your pelvis while pressing down on the ground with your head. Slowly bend backward and grab your heels. Take five-seven breaths and relax.

Supta virasana or reclined hero pose

Kneel down, spread your feet apart, and sit between them. Keep your feet outside the hips with your toes pointing backward. Slowly lie down on your back with your hands stretched out above your head. Hold this pose for 20-30 seconds, and raise your body slowly using your hands to come back to the starting position. Relax.