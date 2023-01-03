Lifestyle

5 cutlet recipes you must try

5 cutlet recipes you must try

Written by Sneha Das Jan 03, 2023, 11:47 pm 2 min read

These delicious and crispy cutlets can be enjoyed with a hot cup of tea

Winter in a typical Indian household is synonymous with enjoying some crispy snacks with a hot cuppa. Cutlets are one of the most popular desi snacks that have a crispy and melt-in-the-mouth texture. They can be made with a stuffing of peas, potatoes, paneer, minced meat, or mushroom. Here are five delicious cutlet recipes you must try this winter.

Vegetable cutlet

Saute cumin seeds and ginger in an oil-greased pan. Add chopped beans, cauliflower, gourd, and carrots, and stir well. Add amchoor powder, coriander, and green chilies, and saute well. Add boiled and mashed potato, mix well and make oval cutlets. Dust the cutlets with refined flour, dip in beaten egg mix, coat with breadcrumbs, and repeat the process again. Then deep-fry and serve hot.

Mushroom cutlet

Saute cumin seeds and ginger in an oil-greased pan. Add mushrooms and stir well. Add amchoor powder, coriander, green chilies, and salt, and mix well. Add boiled and mashed potato and mix well. Shape into oval cutlets and dust them with refined flour. Dip them into beaten egg, coat with breadcrumbs, and repeat the process once more. Deep-fry until golden brown and serve hot.

Beetroot and potato cutlet

Grate beetroot and squeeze out the excess water from it. Add mashed potato, and squeezed-out beetroot in a bowl, and mix well. Add salt, garam masala powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, chaat masala, and cumin powder, and mix everything well. Make dough balls from the mixture and flatten them into tikki shapes. Shallow-fry in a ghee-greased tawa and serve hot with chutney.

Oats cutlet

Mash grated carrots and boiled potatoes together. Add roasted oats, ginger-garlic paste, mashed potatoes, grated carrot, chili powder, garam masala powder, salt, and green chilies in a bowl and mix well. Add crumbled paneer and mix again. Make small balls out of the dough and flatten them into cutlet shapes. Bake the cutlets for 20 minutes in a greased baking tray, and serve hot.

Fish cutlet

Steam bhetki fish with boiled water, garlic, green chili, and ginger. Add breadcrumbs, garlic, egg, ginger, fresh mint leaves, salt, red chili powder, a slice of bread, lime juice, and turmeric powder in a blender. Add ground fennel and black pepper, steamed fish, and water, and blend well. Mix with mashed potato, shape into cutlets and refrigerate. Deep fry until golden brown and enjoy.