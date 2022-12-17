Lifestyle

A Gujarati delicacy: 5 best thepla recipes you must try

Thepla is a Gujarati dish that is made using flavorful spices

Thepla is a flavorful flatbread that every Gujarati swears by. This drool-worthy dish is usually prepared with whole wheat flour, herbs, yogurt, and spices, and they are perfect for carrying as light snacks during train travels or on picnics. Packed with numerous health benefits, you can relish theplas with some pickle or chutney. Here are five lip-smacking thepla recipes that you must try.

Methi ka thepla

Loaded with the bitter-pungent taste of methi, this traditional thepla recipe can be had for lunch or dinner. Mix together atta, oil, dried methi, ginger and green chili paste, garlic, sugar, and coriander powder in a bowl. Knead this mixture with water and yogurt. Make small balls out of the dough and roll them into thin parathas. Cook until golden brown. Serve hot.

Lauki ka thepla

This thepla recipe is healthy and promotes weight loss with the goodness of lauki or bottle gourd, which contains essential nutrients. Combine together flour, jeera, turmeric powder, asafoetida, salt, red chili powder, green chili, and grated ginger. Add yogurt, oil, and grated lauki and knead into a dough. Make small balls and roll them out. Cook the theplas in some oil and serve hot.

Mooli thepla

Mooli thepla is a must-have during winter for lunch. It is also served along with aloo bhaji as vrat food during the festival of Navratri. Combine chopped radish leaves, singhare ka atta, boiled samak rice, mashed potatoes, chopped green chilies, ginger, and rock salt to make a dough. Make small balls and roll them into theplas and cook them in oil.

Karela thepla

Packed with the goodness of karela or bitter gourd, this thepla recipe is perfect for someone with diabetes. Mix together chopped karela, finely chopped garlic, chili powder, salt, coriander powder, and chopped coriander leaves in a bowl. Knead into a soft dough using some water. Make small balls out of the dough and roll them. Cook in oil until light brown and serve hot.

Cheese thepla

Made with yummy cheese, this gooey yet crispy thepla will surely satisfy your taste buds. These are easy to make, and you can pack them for your kid's tiffin. Mix together whole wheat flour, turmeric powder, grated cheese, salt, red chili powder, and ginger paste. Prepare a dough using some water. Roll out the theplas and cook them well. Serve hot with mayonnaise.