National Maple Syrup Day 2022: Try these 5 recipes today

Celebrate National Maple Syrup Day with these easy recipes

December 17 marks National Maple Syrup Day in the US. Today, people celebrate the existence of this sugary condiment that is drizzled over everything from pancakes to salads. So to help you spend this day on a flavorsome note, here are five recipes using maple syrup that you must try at home. These recipes are simple and delicious, so let's get started.

French toast with banana and maple syrup

Begin by peeling and slicing some bananas. Mash them and add maple syrup and then set aside. Now whisk some milk, eggs, nutmeg, cream, vanilla, and cinnamon. Grab two slices of bread and stuff the banana mixture between them. Coat them with the egg mixture and cook both sides on a pan with melted butter. Once done, drizzle maple syrup on it before serving.

American pancakes

Mix flour, salt, baking powder, white sugar, milk, eggs, and some melted butter until smooth. Once done, heat up a pan with a light amount of oil in it. Transfer a ladle full of batter to it to make one pancake. Brown it on both sides. Following this step, cook two to three more pancakes. Plate them and drizzle some maple syrup on top.

Maple syrup pudding

Prepare topping by combining double cream, maple syrup, and butter. Bring to a boil and then pour it on the base of a pudding glass. Separately, sift some flour, cinnamon, and nutmeg. In another bowl, beat eggs, maple syrup, butter, and sugar and combine the two. Pour this mixture into the glass and steam it for 1.5 hours. Serve topped with maple syrup.

Maple plum crumble

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Cut plums in halves, drizzle some maple syrup and then roast them for 10 minutes. Grab a bowl and mix some butter, flour, oats, sugar, and cinnamon until you get some rough crumbs. To this, add the roasted plums and drizzle the top with some more maple syrup. Bake and serve fresh.

Maple syrup cake

Preheat oven to 160 degrees Celsius. Mix softened butter, sugar, orange zest, eggs, flour, maple syrup, and baking powder using an electric mixer. To this, stir in some chopped pecans and mix again. Transfer this mixture to a cake tin and bake for about 1.5 hours. Meanwhile, make the topping by combining double cream, maple syrup, and shredded orange. Layer it on the cake.