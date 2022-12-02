Lifestyle

Check out these 5 must-try Bhutanese food recipes

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 02, 2022

Try the many flavors of Bhutanese cuisine with these simple recipes today

Food in Bhutan is unlike any other you'll ever eat. Not many people know about the enticing flavors that this place holds. They have one of the most unique cooking styles and flavors in the world. Whether it's their appetizers or main course dishes, Bhutanese cuisine will take your palate on a rollercoaster ride of flavors. Here are recipes for five must-try Bhutanese dishes.

'Ema Datshi' (Chili peppers and cheese soup)

Wash Red chilies, onion, tomato, spring leaves, and garlic. Cut red chilies lengthwise. Chop onion leaves, onion, garlic, and tomatoes. In a pot, combine the ingredients. Add water, oil, and salt to taste. Top with cheese. Cover the pot and cook for five minutes. Now set it aside and let it cool. Stir well. Bhutan's most popular dish is ready.

'Puta' (Buckwheat noodles)

Make a dough using buckwheat flour. Now make noodles from it using a noodle machine. Strain them using a bamboo strainer in boiling water. Now pour noodles into a large bowl. Heat oil in a separate saucepan. Fry onions and chilies to make a sauce. Pour the sauce into the noodles bowl and thoroughly mix. Add salt and Sichuan pepper. Serve.

'Gondo Datshi' (Chili scrambled eggs with cheese)

Shred cheese finely. Crack eggs into a bowl and mix well. Cut garlic into slices. Now, melt butter in a pan. Add garlic to it and fry for two-three minutes. Add shuffled eggs to the mixture of butter and garlic. Continue stirring for two-three minutes. Add shredded cheese. Add salt according to taste. When the butter starts floating, it means the meal is ready.

'Jasha Maroo' (Chicken Stew)

Cut the chicken into small pieces. Place it in a saucepan and add enough water to cover the chicken pieces. Add tomato slices and two tbsp oil and bring to a boil. When it starts to boil, add ginger and garlic. Add salt according to taste. Lower the heat and cook until it is done. Garnish with cilantro and serve with rice.

'Jaju' (Bhutanese spinach soup)

Wash and finely chop spinach. Take half a pot of water and bring it to a boil. Sprinkle some salt and two spoonfuls of cooking oil in the hot water. Thinly cut onions, tomato, chilies, garlic, and ginger, and add them to the pot. Now, add milk and stir. Keep boiling until it's dark green and milky. Your Jaju is ready to be served.